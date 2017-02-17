Police: 'Frantic' woman and child report road rage in Girard

A Liberty Township man is free on bond after being arrested for what police are calling a case of road rage.

Police say they responded to a 9-1-1 call at around 9 am Thursday from a woman saying that she and her 8-year-old daughter were in a car that had just been cut off by a man who had pointed a revolver at them.

Girard police found the suspect's vehicle on Goist Lane.

Following tracks in the snow, police found the suspect and a loaded revolver.

Anthony Capaldi has been arraigned on two counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly handling a firearm.

His bond was set at $2,500.

The next court hearing for Capaldi is schedule for March 15.

Investigators also interviewed an independent witness to the alleged incident.

The woman and her child were not injured.