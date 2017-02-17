Columbiana shopping complex to feature entertainment and museum

The developer of a new shopping complex in Columbiana says it will also be a tourist attraction. Along with retail and office space, Town Center at Firestone Farms will feature entertainment and a museum.

New tenants are moving in at Town Center and fair weather is helping move along final construction on other business spaces.

Opening soon will be Stone Fruit Expresso Bar and Wink, an eyeglasses store. Already open is the Moondance Boutique offering jewelry, clothing and accessories.

The owners say they looked at many different locations, but one visit to Town Center is all it took. "And just viewing it, we were like, yes, we want to be a part of this adventure," said boutique co-owner, Peggy Christy.

Town Center is not your typical bricks and mortar mall. Every building is a little bit different. Developer Tom Mackall says it was designed to look like Columbiana during the era of Harvey Firestone in the 1930's.

A main focal point of the complex is the courtyard area. It feature the valley's tallest clock tower and is meant to be a gathering place with benches and fountains.



Also under construction is a replica of the Firestone homestead, which will house a museum of Firestone family and company history. Already on sight is an authentic WWII artillery piece. It was one of the things the Firestone company contributed to the war effort.

"This gun was made by women in plant one in Akron. They made 25,000 of these guns.," Mackall said. The replica of Harvey Firestone's house will serve a double purpose. "The front porch of Harvey Firestone's house will be part of a stage so we can have bands here," said Mackall.

The developer wants Town Center to be a destination spot, where people can come and shop and enjoy the other attractions and activities.



