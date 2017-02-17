Transit troubles persist in Trumbull County

250 people that utilize the Trumbull County Transit will continue to be without services due to budget cuts.

The transit service, which is contracted by Community Bus Services, had to make cuts after going over budget by close to one million dollars in 2016.

TCT provided service to approximately 250 people from 2015 to 2016, but that number increased to 400 people in 2016 in spite of not receiving an increase in funding.

Officials from Community Bus Services say they knew of the budget issue, but wanted to continue to provide services to those that needed them around the county.

Transit Administrator Mark Hess adds that he will be sitting down with County Commissioners in the coming weeks, and hopes to begin the process of returning all transit services to the county.

