Warren woman tells police Cortland man burned her face with cigarette

WARREN, Ohio -

A Cortland man accused of dragging a woman into the street and burning her with a lit cigarette faces a charge of domestic violence.

People living along Belvedere SE called police after they heard a woman screaming for help at around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police found the alleged victim walking along Woodbine Avenue near Clarence Street.

The 40-year-old woman told police that she had been arguing with her live in boyfriend about money and their living arrangements when he pulled her by her hair, dragged her outside and burned her face with a cigarette.

Police arrested the boyfriend, 45-year-old David Suciu, and booked him into the Trumbull County Jail.

Suciu pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charge. His next hearing is set for March 14.

Police describe the woman's injuries as minor.

