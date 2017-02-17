Will Mary Taylor run for Ohio Governor?

Her boss John Kasich ran for President of the United States, now Mary Taylor is considering a run on the GOP ticket for Ohio Governor.

"I have been giving very serious consideration to running for Governor for some time now. In the very near future I will have a definitive statement about what my plans are," Lt. Governor Taylor said.

For the past six years as the Lieutenant Governor Taylor says she's been working to address the challenges and issues that matter to Ohioans and that includes the economy and jobs.

Taylor was in Youngstown as part of a continuing effort with the Youngstown-Warren Chamber of Commerce.

The group was hosting a Business Roundtable so that Lieutenant Governor Taylor could sit down and talk to local area businesses about issues they're facing, and then she'll take those issues back to Columbus and help find solutions.

Taylor says you may be shocked to learn that there are plenty of opportunities in the manufacturing industry, but we just don't have the workforce in Ohio to fill the jobs.

"There truly is a shortage of individuals with the skills to take those jobs. If you go onto Ohio Means Jobs at one time it was up to almost 200,000 jobs actually open and available in the State of Ohio -- today that if you have the skill you've got a job," Lt. Governor Taylor said.

But in some cases when you find someone with the skills, they can't pass the drug test.

"They have the training, unfortunately they'll get all the way through an interview process and really, literally on the door step of being hired, and then they can't pass a drug test," Taylor tells 21 News.

And that speaks to the importance of addressing the Heroin and opiate epidemic in Ohio and the Mahoning Valley that's claiming lives every single day.

Taylor says, "This is going to be an on-going conversation and I think that as we look and realize new opportunities to ask the legislature for more tools we're going to do it."