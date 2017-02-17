Will Mary Taylor run for Ohio Governor? - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Will Mary Taylor run for Ohio Governor?

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Her boss John Kasich ran for President of the United States, now Mary Taylor is considering a run on the GOP ticket for Ohio Governor.

"I have been giving very serious consideration to running for Governor for some time now.  In the very near future I will have a definitive statement about what my plans are," Lt. Governor Taylor said.

For the past six years as the Lieutenant Governor Taylor says she's been working to address the challenges and issues that matter to Ohioans and that includes the economy and jobs.

Taylor was in Youngstown as part of a continuing effort with the Youngstown-Warren Chamber of Commerce.  

The group was hosting a Business Roundtable so that Lieutenant Governor Taylor could sit down and talk to local area businesses about issues they're facing, and then she'll take those issues back to Columbus and help find solutions.

Taylor says you may be shocked to learn that there are plenty of opportunities in the manufacturing industry, but we just don't have the workforce in Ohio to fill the jobs.

"There truly is a shortage of individuals with the skills to take those jobs.  If you go onto Ohio Means Jobs at one time it was up to almost 200,000 jobs actually open and available in the State of Ohio -- today that if you have the skill you've got a job," Lt. Governor Taylor said.

But in some cases when you find someone with the skills, they can't pass the drug test.

"They have the training, unfortunately they'll get all the way through an interview process and really, literally on the door step of being hired, and then they can't pass a drug test," Taylor tells 21 News.

And that speaks to the importance of addressing the Heroin and opiate epidemic in Ohio and the Mahoning Valley that's claiming lives every single day.

Taylor says, "This is going to be an on-going conversation and I think that as we look and realize new opportunities to ask the legislature for more tools we're going to do it."

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:50:30 GMT

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

  • UPDATE

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:11:02 GMT

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump asks Mideast to extinguish extremism

    The Latest: Trump asks Mideast to extinguish extremism

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:55:24 GMT
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms