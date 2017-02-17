'Made in America' becoming a big trend for companies locally and nationally

According to the Associated Press, the United Auto Workers union is preparing an ad campaign that urges consumers to buy U.S.-made cars and trucks as it tries to tap into President Donald Trump's efforts to rebuild the country's manufacturing sector.

Locally, advertising agencies told 21 News this is also true for other companies in the valley.

" I think this trend is going to continue for a while. If we manufacture here we are going to need to sell more" said Jeff Hedrich, President of The Prodicgal Company.

Hedrich says local companies he has advertised with have been focusing in on their "Made in America" products.

Dennis Schiraldi of DOYO Live, a digital media company in Youngstown, says even ads during the Superbowl hit on the "Made in America" theme.

"I think companies are taking advantage of this. People want American-made products," said Schiraldi.