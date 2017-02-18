Youngstown duo makes liquor-inspired candles

A former Campbell mayor is in trouble again, but those who fell victim to his latest alleged scam probably wouldn't know it was him. That's because George Krinos is accused of operating under the name "George Nicholis" when he allegedly offered home improvement work such as roofing and remodeling as an employee of Windows, Doors, Kitchens, and More.More >>
A resolution has been reached in the case of a Warren teenager accused of killing her father while he slept. Bresha Meadows accepted a plea of "true" before a juvenile judge in Trumbull county Monday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.
A Chaney High School eighth grade student is charged with inducing panic after posting threats before school hours Monday morning. The 14 year-old admitted to his mother via Snapchat that he posted on social media his plan to shoot up the school and then kill himself, according to a police report. Another student's parent alerted school officials about the social media post, prompting a school-wide lock down, the report says.
One man is dead and suspect from Niles remains in custody after shooting early Monday morning in Pepper Pike. Police have yet to identify the suspect who they say was arrested in Pepper Pike shorting after the incident took place by multiple agencies on Monday, including the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation. The individual, who resides in Niles, is being held pending criminal charges to be filed. Officers responded to a report of a shooting
Avery Bradley's 3-pointer dropped in with less than a second left and the Boston Celtics, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the
Yan Gomes homered and tied a career high with five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indians over the Houston Astros 8-7 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.
Diego Fagundez scored two goals in 10 minutes and the New England Revolution rallied from an early deficit to beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Sunday.
Chad Kuhl and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates scratched out the only run of a rainy game Sunday when David Freese was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in a 1-0 victory over
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one win away from a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.
