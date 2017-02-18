Youngstown duo makes liquor-inspired candles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown duo makes liquor-inspired candles

Posted:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

You know the familiar aroma of the candle aisle in a store, but two local guys are trying to expand your scent palate a little. Instead of cinnamon or linen, think Fireball and Long Island Iced Tea.

Candles and alcohol together, the idea driving a local duo of Michael Conkey and Ryan Walker known simply as "The Candle Guys."

"Taking the liquor scent from the bottle and turning it into a candle," said Conkey.

Conkey started developing the idea last year, getting bottles from local bars and using those as the actual jars for the candles.

"We upcycle our bottles," said Conkey. "We use all natural soy wax. Everything's very clean that we use. A lot of candles, you'll get a lot of soot. There's little to no soot with these candles, because the wax we use is very high quality."

The process took some fine-tuning. They experimented with a couple ways of cutting the glass before settling on a wet saw. From there, it's onto the wax. They melt it down with some dye, then mix and match different scents to get the candle just right.

"There's a lot of trial and error," said Conkey. "When we go to take on a new scent, I know it's going to take a little bit of time because we want it to smell just right."

Every liquor has its own unique scent, and then you can make a mixed drink out of it and change it even more. 

"There's like a standard 15 different scents that we can do that we're very good at making, but we're always experimenting and trying to come up with new scents. I would say somewhere around 15 for now, but that's going to grow exponentially," said Conkey.

They take requests, too. So if you have that favorite drink, you can have a reminder without the hangover.

"We always love to experiment with new ideas, new requests because that gives us a chance to grow and expand even within ourselves. Maybe there's something that someone else would think of that we wouldn't think of. We would love to try it," said Conkey.

It's mixology without going to the bar, and a new aroma in Youngstown.

You can find the Candle Guys on Facebook and Instagram, or through their etsy page.

