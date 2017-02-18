Boardman police investigating morning bank robbery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman police investigating morning bank robbery

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Boardman police were called to a bank robbery Saturday morning.

Police Chief Jack Nichols told 21 News the First National Bank on Tippecanoe Road was where the incident took place.

The chief said police are investigating, but the FBI has been notified of the situation.

They will send out a press release with more information at a later time.

It is unknown if police have any suspects or how much money was taken from the bank.

The bank is closed due to the holiday weekend.

This is the second robbery in Mahoning County in two days.

An Austintown man was charged Friday with robbing a bank in Canfield.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austintown man charged with robbing Canfield bank

