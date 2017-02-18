Boardman police investigating morning bank robbery

Salem park officials are responding to a small fish kill reported in a city park pond from over the weekend. Some dead fish were found at Waterworth park Sunday. Park Director Steve Faber says a rapid temperature change from last week could have contributed to the small kill of around five fish. He says the park installed aerators last year to add more oxygen to the water and to improve the water quality. Faber says wildlife can also have an effect on the fish. "Snapping turt...More >>
Police are investigating the fourth church break-in to happen in Warren so far this year. Full Covenant Tabernacle church is the most recent church to have thousands of dollars in damage and equipment stolen. Within the last two weeks Full Covenant Tabernacle has had two separate break-ins causing damage to the building and had musical equipment stolen.More >>
A federal investigation is underway for two Texans accused of using card skimmers on automated teller machines in the valley. Suspects Daniel Forentin, 30, and Cristina Rolea, 24, of Fort Worth are accused of tapping about one dozen ATMs in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties, according to public information officer Mike Tobin of the U.S. Attorney's Office. FBI investigators believe the card skimming devices were used over the course of a few days in December. Forentin and R...More >>
A car dealer in Canfield thought all was well with his West Main Street business when he stopped by his office the evening of May 15, but when he returned in the morning, he found the glass shattered on his office door, reports say. The owner of NEEDATT Auto & Powersports told police he found his desk cabinet open and an envelope containing $2,300 in cash missing.More >>
While the White House has been tight lipped about what's included in President Trump's proposed budget, people familiar with his plan say it includes $1.7 trillion in cuts, including $800 billion to Medicaid. "Reduction of those kinds of programs ultimately may save you money tomorrow or today, but 20 years from now, 15 years from now, 10 years from now, we are going to have higher rates of diabetes, higher rates of heart disease, things that aren't going to help the community a...More >>
Avery Bradley's 3-pointer dropped in with less than a second left and the Boston Celtics, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the...More >>
Yan Gomes homered and tied a career high with five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indians over the Houston Astros 8-7 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.More >>
Diego Fagundez scored two goals in 10 minutes and the New England Revolution rallied from an early deficit to beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Sunday.More >>
Chad Kuhl and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates scratched out the only run of a rainy game Sunday when David Freese was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in a 1-0 victory over...More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one win away from a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
