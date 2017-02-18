Niles police charge man with murdering of 5-week-old daughter

A 32-year-old is being charged with murder in relation to the death of a five-week-old from Niles.

Officials say Matthew Lee Wilson was taken to the Trumbull County Jail Saturday and is being held without bond.

A press release issued by police says on Feb. 10 around 2:19 p.m., they were called to 1017 Bellair Court for a medical call reported as a baby with a heart condition.

The infant was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where the child passed away, according to police.

Akron Children's Hospital called police to report a case of possible abuse towards the child, according to the press release.

Police tell 21 News Children Services were notified of the incident by doctors.

Niles Police Department Detective Bureau, Trumbull County Children's Services and the Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office investigated the incident.

Detectives were able to locate Wilson in Minerva, who was identified as the father of the child.

