McDonald's Hoop News

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Valley Christian 50 Warren JFK 59 | Warren JFK’s Justin Bofenkamp goes over 1,000 career points.

Salem 52 Minerva 64

LaBrae 77 Howland 60

Poland 64 Canfield 56

South Range 48 Springfield 44

Western Reserve 54 Lowellville 38

Jackson-Milton 66 Mineral Ridge 55

Cardinal Mooney 42 Fitch 40

Newton Falls 66 Liberty 59

McDonald 92 Sebring 54

Jefferson 85 Girard 71

Lisbon 59 Southern 42

Ursuline 59 Massillon Perry 56

Bristol 58 Grand Valley 51

District 10 Playoffs AAAA Boys

Warren, Pa. 44 Farrell 59

General McLane 77 Hickory 59

George Junior Republic 78 Fort Leboeuf 68

District 10 Playoffs AA Boys

Iroquois 38 Mercer 35

Lakeview, Pa. 52 Cochranton 47

 Maplewood, Pa. 51 Reynolds 48

 West Middlesex 76 Union city 52 

