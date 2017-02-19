Woman pronounced dead after Pennsylvania house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a fire in a western Pennsylvania home.

Officials say the blaze in Clarksville was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the Clarksville home.

The East Bethlehem Township, Richeyville, Denbo and Bentleyville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with Brownsville EMS.

The Washington County coroner's office says 40-year-old Chanel Bikowicz was pronounced dead almost three hours later.

KDKA-TV reported that another person in the home jumped from a second-story window and was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

State police are investigating. A cause of the fire wasn't immediately announced.

