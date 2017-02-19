Columbus police say woman shot in UPS lot dies, man critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 50-year-old woman has died after being shot while she sat in her vehicle in the parking lot of a UPS distribution hub where she worked.

They say the man who shot her was hospitalized in critical condition, after shooting himself following a police chase.

Columbus police say 54-year-old Danny Fabro drove into the parking lot early Friday morning and shot 50-year-old Joyce Fox, an ex-girlfriend. She died late Friday.

Police say they deployed stop-sticks that blow tires to halt Fabro, who then shot himself in the head while inside his vehicle.

UPS said in a statement that it is working with law enforcement and couldn't comment further on the active investigation.

Police say charges are pending against Fabro.

