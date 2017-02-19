OSHA: Airport employee apparently demoted in retaliation

CLEVELAND (AP) - The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has found that a Cleveland airport employee apparently was demoted in retaliation for alerting officials to runway snowplowing problems and should be reinstated to his former position.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2lmtMSs ) OSHA Assistant Regional Administrator Mary Ann Howe wrote in a recent letter that a preliminary finding from the agency's investigation suggests Abdul-Malik Ali was warranted in blowing the whistle on inadequate staffing and other issues with snow removal in recent winters at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Ali had filed a complaint with the Department of Labor saying that in February 2015, he was removed from his 15-year post as manager of field maintenance after he told a Federal Aviation Administration inspector that his crews had been understaffed.

A city spokesman declined to comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.