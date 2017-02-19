Kendrick hits 2 more homers in loss to Indiana State

Youngstown State junior first baseman Andrew Kendrick hit two home runs, but the Penguins fell 14-4 to Indiana State on Saturday afternoon at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tenn.

Kendrick, who also homered in Friday's season opener, had his first career two-homer game. He hit a solo shot to left field in the top of the fourth, and he hit a three-run blast his next time up to the plate in the sixth. He has three home runs in two games, which is just one shy of what he had last year in 50 contests.

Indiana State scored five runs on two swings in the bottom of the third to take a 5-0 lead. Chris Ayers cleared the bases with a three-run double, and Dane Giesler followed with a two-run homer to center.

Kendrick's solo homer made the score 5-1 in the fourth, and Indiana State scored three times in the fifth to go up 8-1. Kendrick's three-run round-tripper in the top of the sixth got the Penguins to within 8-4, but the Sycamores had another five-run inning in the sixth to pull away. Indiana State added a run in the eighth for the final tally.

Joel Hake surrendered seven runs on six hits in four innings in his first career start for the Penguins. Dion Felger, Kevin Yarabinec, Javier Alvarez and Jesse Slinger all pitched in relief.

Giesler had three of Indiana State's 14 hits, and each of the Sycamores' starting nine had a hit. Indiana State starter Tyler Ward allowed one run on three hits and struck out six in five innings.

Youngstown State will conclude its opening weekend at the Riverview Inn Governors Challenge on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern against Illinois State.

Source: Youngstown State University