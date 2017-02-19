McDonald's Hoop News - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Division I Playoffs

Warren Harding 42 Boardman 68

East 24 Canton McKinley 83

Division II Playoffs

Girard 30 Howland 52

Salem 55 Lakeview 50

Lakeside 32 West Branch 89

Crestwood 32 Niles 71

District 10 Girls AAAAA

Grove City 30 Warren, Pa. 47 

