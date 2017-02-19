Fire in New Castle being treated as arson - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fire in New Castle being treated as arson

NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

A house fire in New Castle Saturday morning is being treated as arson, according to city fire officials.

Fire crews were called to a home at 935 Maryland Avenue around 3:36 a.m.

The house was vacant at the time of the incident, but police say a woman and six children did live in the home.

New Castle fire tells 21 News there was heavy damage to the outside of the building, but not much damage inside.

Power lines were also disconnected from the home, the firemen having to work around them to battle the flames.

New Castle police, who work as U.S. Fire Marshals for the city, have listed the cause of the fire as suspicious. 

Police will be investigating the incident to find out if there are any suspects.

Fire officials also say there was a recent dispute between the female and a male at the residence.

The female has a protection from abuse order against him, according to fire officials.

She and children are now living with the woman's mother.

Fire officials say the home is not a total loss.

