Chrysler recalls some cars for loose bolts

Spacewalking astronauts have successfully completed urgent repairs at the International Space Station

Former CIA director tells lawmakers he was concerned about the number of contacts between Americans "involved" with the Trump campaign and the Russians last year

Ex-CIA chief says he warned Russians about election meddling

The United States' top intelligence official says the U.S. has not yet verified that the Islamic State group is responsible for the attack in Manchester

Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim on Manchester

Their styles, and their views on issues from immigration to climate change, could not be more different. But when President Donald Trump and Pope Francis meet Wednesday at the Vatican, they may find common ground

US Senate meets to discuss Trump-Russia relations prior to 2016 primary election

Voting-rights advocates are hoping that a Supreme Court ruling against two North Carolina congressional districts helps them argue cases of improperly drawn electoral maps elsewhere.

Mormon officials say 89-year-old church president Thomas S. Monson is no longer coming to meetings at church offices regularly because of limitations related to his age.

A Southern California university has granted a surprise honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class and took notes for him while he earned his MBA.

MBA for mom who went to all classes with quadriplegic son

Route 66, the historic American roadway that linked Chicago to the West Coast, may lose its place in a National Park Service preservation program.

A man wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup is suspected of stabbing and killing another man in Denver.

NEW YORK (AP) - Fiat Chrysler says it is recalling some Chrysler cars because driveshaft bolts can come loose on all-wheel drive models, increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker says affected cars include 2014-2017 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. Chrysler says it will notify owners, and dealers will replace all eight front driveshaft bolts for the cars, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin March 31. About 75,000 cars are affected in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

There have been no reports nor accidents or injuries.

