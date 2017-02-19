Valley Delivered Goods brings restaurants to your front door - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley Delivered Goods brings restaurants to your front door

Posted: Updated:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Did you ever wish your favorite restaurant delivered? Now it can, thanks to a new idea around here.

Basically, if you want something and don't feel like hopping in the car to get it, that's where Valley Delivered Goods comes in.

"You go to bigger cities in the U.S., you find services like this all the time. You have Uber Eats, Order Up," said co-owner D'Andrae Rodgers. "We were kind of lacking that big city concept here, so we decided to bring it here."

"Senior citizens, it may be hard for them to get out," said co-owner Kasondra Davis. "So, hey we'll do your grocery shopping for you and deliver it right to you. Or errands, we'll run any kind of errands whether it's going to the post office for you or picking up someone's dry cleaning."

But food is by far what keeps them the busiest. They started it up back in December with just Kasondra and D'Andrae, and it didn't take long to realize they couldn't do it alone.

"Now we're up to five drivers and we needed it or else we would have lost our minds," said Rodgers.

Each day, they start getting busy around 11am for the lunch rush. Rodgers takes the orders, using his car, a couple cell phones, and a tablet as his control center. Orders come in from the Valley Delivered Goods app, from the website, or from phone calls.

"Once they start coming in, they pour in fast," said Rodgers.

Every time you hear his phone ring, they get busier. It's up to D'Andrae to direct traffic.

"Logistically, we always try to keep drivers in certain areas. So when orders come in, we know who's in the area to get it and they take care of it," said Rodgers.

The window for receiving an order, then delivering it to your front door is 30-to-60 minutes.

"It's fast-paced. We're out there, we're hustling," said Davis.

On this day alone when WFMJ's Steve Vesey tagged along, they dropped off around 30 orders for lunch. Some went to homes, some to businesses; all of them, for six bucks a delivery.

A lot of times, it's as simple as going through the drive-through, but they've also partnered with a bunch of local restaurants, featuring their menu items on ValleyDeliveredGoods.com and bringing in customers for both sides.

"It's a win-win situation," said Rodgers. "We're getting business because now we're delivering for you, and then we're bringing them business that they wouldn't normally have because people would either stay at home, choose somewhere else."

In all, it's a whirlwind of a day. They pick it up, then drop it off on a constant loop all day long.

"Some people, they're so surprised," said Davis. "They're like, 'I didn't even know this could exist.' Just the convenience of it."

Simple concept, but a huge response. One company, bringing anything you want right to your door.

For now, they are focusing on Mahoning and Trumbull counties, but plan to expand to Columbiana County in the near future, with Mercer County on the radar this year as well. 

Food deliveries are $6, groceries deliveries run $10 plus 10% of the grocery bill, while other errands are on a per-case basis.

You can find out more on the Valley Delivered Goods website, Facebook page, or their app.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown Assistant Principal saves choking student

    Youngstown Assistant Principal saves choking student

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:48:01 GMT
    Volney Rogers Middle School Assistant Principal Matt Snipes saw a seventh grade girl choking at lunch and he knew what to do.   Snipes gave her what he called his version of the Heimlich, something he learned years ago when he was a high school coach. Today that student is doing just fine. He thinks everyone should get some basic first aid training because, well, you never know. "My advice is anyone who work around kids or has kids should do it. I never thought I'd ha...More >>
    Volney Rogers Middle School Assistant Principal Matt Snipes saw a seventh grade girl choking at lunch and he knew what to do.   Snipes gave her what he called his version of the Heimlich, something he learned years ago when he was a high school coach. Today that student is doing just fine. He thinks everyone should get some basic first aid training because, well, you never know. "My advice is anyone who work around kids or has kids should do it. I never thought I'd ha...More >>

  • Stoneboro Lake closing to the public

    Stoneboro Lake closing to the public

    Its history stretches longer than its shoreline. "The town is 150 years old and we are assuming that people were down here swimming 150 years ago," said Stoneboro mayor William Everall. And the hope is that 150 years from now, people will be able to continue enjoying all that the Stoneboro Lake has to offer.  However, for the next couple of summers, at least, the privately owned lake will remain private. "It was a very emotion decision for us," said owner J...More >>
    Its history stretches longer than its shoreline. "The town is 150 years old and we are assuming that people were down here swimming 150 years ago," said Stoneboro mayor William Everall. And the hope is that 150 years from now, people will be able to continue enjoying all that the Stoneboro Lake has to offer.  However, for the next couple of summers, at least, the privately owned lake will remain private. "It was a very emotion decision for us," said owner J...More >>

  • Niles man held on $650,000 bond for Cleveland area shooting death

    Niles man held on $650,000 bond for Cleveland area shooting death

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:45:48 GMT

    A Niles man and two Cleveland area men are charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the Cleveland suburb of Pepper Pike. Police have charged 40-year-old Matthew Stecher of Niles with voluntary manslaughter and drug trafficking for Monday's shooting death of 24-year-old Isaiah Lampkins of Solon. Lampkins was shot on Fairmont Boulevard shortly after midnight Monday morning. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Two other suspects, 21-year-old Kevin Mahone of Orange ...

    More >>

    A Niles man and two Cleveland area men are charged in connection with a deadly shooting in the Cleveland suburb of Pepper Pike. Police have charged 40-year-old Matthew Stecher of Niles with voluntary manslaughter and drug trafficking for Monday's shooting death of 24-year-old Isaiah Lampkins of Solon. Lampkins was shot on Fairmont Boulevard shortly after midnight Monday morning. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Two other suspects, 21-year-old Kevin Mahone of Orange ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms