Valley Delivered Goods brings restaurants to your front door

Did you ever wish your favorite restaurant delivered? Now it can, thanks to a new idea around here.

Basically, if you want something and don't feel like hopping in the car to get it, that's where Valley Delivered Goods comes in.

"You go to bigger cities in the U.S., you find services like this all the time. You have Uber Eats, Order Up," said co-owner D'Andrae Rodgers. "We were kind of lacking that big city concept here, so we decided to bring it here."

"Senior citizens, it may be hard for them to get out," said co-owner Kasondra Davis. "So, hey we'll do your grocery shopping for you and deliver it right to you. Or errands, we'll run any kind of errands whether it's going to the post office for you or picking up someone's dry cleaning."

But food is by far what keeps them the busiest. They started it up back in December with just Kasondra and D'Andrae, and it didn't take long to realize they couldn't do it alone.

"Now we're up to five drivers and we needed it or else we would have lost our minds," said Rodgers.

Each day, they start getting busy around 11am for the lunch rush. Rodgers takes the orders, using his car, a couple cell phones, and a tablet as his control center. Orders come in from the Valley Delivered Goods app, from the website, or from phone calls.

"Once they start coming in, they pour in fast," said Rodgers.

Every time you hear his phone ring, they get busier. It's up to D'Andrae to direct traffic.

"Logistically, we always try to keep drivers in certain areas. So when orders come in, we know who's in the area to get it and they take care of it," said Rodgers.

The window for receiving an order, then delivering it to your front door is 30-to-60 minutes.

"It's fast-paced. We're out there, we're hustling," said Davis.

On this day alone when WFMJ's Steve Vesey tagged along, they dropped off around 30 orders for lunch. Some went to homes, some to businesses; all of them, for six bucks a delivery.

A lot of times, it's as simple as going through the drive-through, but they've also partnered with a bunch of local restaurants, featuring their menu items on ValleyDeliveredGoods.com and bringing in customers for both sides.

"It's a win-win situation," said Rodgers. "We're getting business because now we're delivering for you, and then we're bringing them business that they wouldn't normally have because people would either stay at home, choose somewhere else."

In all, it's a whirlwind of a day. They pick it up, then drop it off on a constant loop all day long.

"Some people, they're so surprised," said Davis. "They're like, 'I didn't even know this could exist.' Just the convenience of it."

Simple concept, but a huge response. One company, bringing anything you want right to your door.

For now, they are focusing on Mahoning and Trumbull counties, but plan to expand to Columbiana County in the near future, with Mercer County on the radar this year as well.

Food deliveries are $6, groceries deliveries run $10 plus 10% of the grocery bill, while other errands are on a per-case basis.

You can find out more on the Valley Delivered Goods website, Facebook page, or their app.