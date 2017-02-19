Police: Cab driver shoots 2nd cab driver after fare dispute

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a dispute between two cab drivers over a fare in northeast Philadelphia ended with one in a hospital and another in police custody.

Officials said the dispute happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority Frankford terminal.

Police said one driver pulled a knife and the other pulled a gun, which that driver had a permit to carry.

The 52-year-old driver was shot in the stomach, head and neck. He was taken to Aria-Jefferson Health's Torresdale campus.

The second driver was arrested by SEPTA police and taken to the Philadelphia police northeast detectives division.

