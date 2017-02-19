Pittsburgh prison already shrinking as closing gets underway

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The process of closing a massive state prison complex in Pittsburgh is well underway, less than a month after it was announced.

Some inmates have already been sent to other facilities and the Corrections Department has determined where it will relocate its medical and therapeutic programs.

Members of the union that represents corrections officers at Pittsburgh State Prison have until Friday to fill out and return a survey in which they will tell the agency where they'd prefer to be transferred.

There's also been progress in trying to figure out a future use for the 24-acre property on the Ohio River, just north of downtown.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is closing the facility to save millions to help balance the state budget.

