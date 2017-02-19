4 teens shot, injured in west Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say four teenagers were injured by gunfire in west Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the area at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday and found a 16-year-old youth shot in the foot and a 15-year-old youth shot in the thigh.

Nearby they found two other 16-year-old youths, one with a gunshot wound to the chest and another who had been shot in the back.

All four were taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center. Southwest detectives were investigating, and no arrests were immediately announced.

