Ohioan convicted of raping child caught in Los Angeles

A strong show of support in East Liverpool for a family grieving the loss of their toddler after what appears to be a tragic accident. At least 100 people came together at the high school football field Tuesday night for a vigil in memory of Armani Slappy.More >>
A strong show of support in East Liverpool for a family grieving the loss of their toddler after what appears to be a tragic accident. At least 100 people came together at the high school football field Tuesday night for a vigil in memory of Armani Slappy.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series with...More >>
Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to Atlanta, Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits and the Braves beat Gerrit Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Monday night.More >>
Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to Atlanta, Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits and the Braves beat Gerrit Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Monday night.More >>
Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending Cincinnati's long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game on Monday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a...More >>
Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending Cincinnati's long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game on Monday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-1...More >>
Avery Bradley's 3-pointer dropped in with less than a second left and the Boston Celtics, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the...More >>
Avery Bradley's 3-pointer dropped in with less than a second left and the Boston Celtics, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>