Ohioan convicted of raping child caught in Los Angeles

A fugitive from Ohio who was convicted of raping a two-year-old child has been captured on the other side of the country.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Devante Gibbs.

On February 10, Gibbs was on trial for rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, and child endangerment, for crimes against the child.

During jury deliberations Gibbs left the courthouse. Gibbs was subsequently found guilty on all counts.

Gibbs was featured as the Fugitive of the Week and his picture was posted across northern Ohio on the Lamar billboards.

Late Friday night, information was sent to the U.S. Marshals Service in Los Angeles and within 24 hours Gibbs was arrested.

Gibbs attempted to flee out the back door of the home but was apprehended.

He now awaits extradition back to Ohio and possibly face more charges.