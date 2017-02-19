Niles firefighter recounts moments leading to death of 5-week-old

Niles police are continuing to investigate the homicide of a 5-week-old girl on Feb. 10.

This homicide is the first in Niles this year.

21 News talked exclusively with the Niles firefighters who were first on the scene.

Lou Viglio says they rushed to Bellair Court after receiving a call reporting a baby in distress.

“We got a call for a 5-week-old baby having trouble breathing with a faint heartbeat,” Viglio said.

Fire fighters working that call say the father explained the baby had been lethargic.

“We got there. The father answered the door holding the baby and started explaining how she started having trouble breathing,” Viglio said.

The baby's mom told firefighters her baby was born premature.

Viglio said within minutes they turned the baby over to paramedics with Lane Ambulance.

A witness who saw the baby being carried out by paramedics told 21 News the baby was turning blue.

The 5-week-old baby girl was transferred to Akron Children's Hospital.

The hospital called police the following day to report a case of possible abuse.

A joint investigation by Niles detectives, Children Services and the Trumbull County Child Assault Prosecution Team led to the arrest of the baby's father, 32-year-old Matthew Lee Wilson.

Wilson was booked in Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon and has been charged with murder.

Trumbull Children's Services has not removed the mother's other children, which is an indication they are not believed to be in danger.