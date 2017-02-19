Colorado town getting a drive-through marijuana shop

The United States' top intelligence official says the U.S. has not yet verified that the Islamic State group is responsible for the attack in Manchester

Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim on Manchester

Their styles, and their views on issues from immigration to climate change, could not be more different. But when President Donald Trump and Pope Francis meet Wednesday at the Vatican, they may find common ground

Trump budget keeps pledges: Cuts for poor, more for military

A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

Despite raising red flags at Los Angeles International Airport, a man cited by airport police and traveling to Hawaii with no luggage was allowed to board an American Airlines flight.

California authorities say they will wait for a stretch of Highway 1 to stabilize again before going in to assess damage from a massive new landslide along the iconic coast road.

Many states have laws intended to keep kids away from guns.

The Trump administration says state and local governments should pay for cleanups of the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and other iconic waterways.

PARACHUTE, Colo. (AP) - The western Colorado town of Parachute is getting a drive-through marijuana shop, believed to be the first in the state.

The Parachute Board of Trustees approved a business license for Tumbleweed Express last week, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2m1PZCA).

"As far as I can tell, we are not aware of this business model ever coming up before," said Robert Goulding, spokesman for the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.

The business is expected to open in March in a former car wash.

Tumbleweed Express also had to get approval from the Marijuana Enforcement Division, which said the store cannot allow anyone younger than 21 on the premises, even in the back seat of a car.

The business must also have security and surveillance, and marijuana may not be visible from outside the dispensary.

The car wash building will allow the goods to be screened from outside view.

"We think the drive-through is a very creative and innovative idea," Parachute Town Manager Stuart McArthur said.

Marijuana accounted for nearly 30 percent of the community's 2016 sales tax revenue of just over $1 million, McArthur said. "The really good news is that other businesses are benefiting from it," he said.

Travelers stopping to buy marijuana in Parachute are more likely to stop at restaurants and other shops, he said, helping an economy that was hit hard by a downturn in natural gas production.

Parachute Mayor Roy McClung said the town's economy would have been in serious trouble without legalized recreational marijuana.

Statewide, marijuana sales brought in close to $200 million in taxes and fees last year, the Colorado Department of Revenue said.

