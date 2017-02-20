Pedestrian struck in Niles

A pedestrian was struck by a car in the area of Our lady of Mount Carmel Church around 11:20 Sunday night in Niles.

The driver told police he had swerved to avoid hitting something in the road and accidentally hit a man who was walking in that area.

Police say the victim, whose injuries were minor, was brought to the police station before being allowed to go home.

There is no word yet on if the driver will be charged.

Police have not released the names of those involved.