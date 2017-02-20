Arson suspected in New Castle house fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Arson suspected in New Castle house fire

Posted: Updated:
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

A weekend house fire in New Castle is now being treated as an arson.

No one was home when the flames broke out Sunday morning, but police say a woman and six children lived in the house.

Investigators say there’s heavy damage to the outside of the home.

Power lines were also disconnected from the house.

There is no information as to whether or not investigators have any suspects in mind.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mulvaney defends Trump budget's social safety net cuts

    Mulvaney defends Trump budget's social safety net cuts

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:48:04 GMT
    Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plans.More >>
    Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plans.More >>

  • UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers

    UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:47:28 GMT
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>

  • Youngstown woman charged with robbery at Southern Park Mall

    Youngstown woman charged with robbery at Southern Park Mall

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:03:52 GMT

    What started as a suspected shoplifting at a Southern Park Mall department store ended with a robbery charge being filed against a Youngstown woman and a store employee being bitten. Boardman Police were called to the Macy's Tuesday afternoon to find a woman being held down by the store's loss prevention officer. 

    More >>

    What started as a suspected shoplifting at a Southern Park Mall department store ended with a robbery charge being filed against a Youngstown woman and a store employee being bitten. Boardman Police were called to the Macy's Tuesday afternoon to find a woman being held down by the store's loss prevention officer. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms