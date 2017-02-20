Two brothers arrested after police chase in Youngstown

Two brothers are in the Mahoning County jail after Youngstown police arrested them following a foot chase on the two hundred block of DuPont Street in Youngstown.

Youngstown police arrested Angel Brito Junior and Luis Brito Saturday night.

Reports say officers found marijuana near Angel Brito.

Police say when they asked him to turn around and put his hands behind his back, he fled.

Officials say Luis was yelling at the police, accusing officers of picking on his brother.

During the chase a large crowd began to form, and more officers had to be called in to keep them under control.

Police found a revolver with six live rounds.

Angel Brito is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession, and obstructing official business.

His brother is charged with obstructing official business.