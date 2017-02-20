Trump wigs in big demand for Austrian carnival-goers

First Lady Melania Trump visits with children in RomeMore >>
Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the VaticanMore >>
The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugeesMore >>
Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programsMore >>
Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plansMore >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
