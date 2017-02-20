Trump wigs in big demand for Austrian carnival-goers

Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plans

The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugees

Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

A South Dakota jury has acquitted a consultant of drug charges for his role in helping an American Indian tribe pursue a marijuana resort on tribal land.

A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

The San Antonio Police Department is reviewing body camera footage after a bystander posted video online that appears to show an officer punching an eighth-grade girl three or four times.

With just one black person seated among the first 11 jurors chosen for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, the defense is crying foul.

Half of new Cosby jury pool have opinions on his guilt

A poll says older Latinos are more likely than older whites or older blacks to say they've had to withdraw or borrow money from a retirement account.

VIENNA (AP) - Just about everyone wants to be Donald Trump this Carnival season in Austria - so much so that some costume rental shops have run out of wigs miming the U.S. president's signature hairstyle.

State broadcaster ORF cites Manuela Plank, who says she has taken to fashioning normal blond hairpieces into Trump wigs just to meet the demand. She said over the weekend she had run out of ready-made ones in her own store in the village of Pfaffstaetten, south of Vienna, and they are generally hard to find elsewhere.

Austria celebrates the pre-Lenten Carnival season with scores of balls and other masked events in the winter.

