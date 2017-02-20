Battle of undefeated teams sold out Tuesday

The battle of the undefeated, the South Range and LaBrae boys’ basketball game tomorrow night, is sold out.

LaBrae Athletic Director Todd Rowe tells 21 Sports, "All tickets are gone and AAC passes will not be accepted."

This is the first time since the regular season expanded to 22 regular season games, that two teams in the area are undefeated this late in the season. LaBrae is 20-0 and ranked number one in the AP Poll, the Raiders are 21-0 and ranked in the top 10 in Division III. (The final poll is due out later Monday.)

This is the second time this season the Raiders are playing a top ranked team. They beat McDonald when the Blue Devils were ranked number one in Division IV.

After tomorrow's game the teams could play again, but only if they both reach the regional finals. Both teams, seeded first in their respective district tournaments, open post season play next week.