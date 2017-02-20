Great Groceries: Gia Russa Creamy Tortellini Soup

Gia Russa Creamy Tortellini Soup

1 lb. sweet Italian sausage, cooked

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 Tbsp. Gia Russa chopped garlic

1 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1/4 tsp. salt

4 cups Gia Russa chicken stock

2 jars Gia Russa alfredo sauce

1 bag Gia Russa cheese tortellini or tri-color cheese tortellini

5 cups spinach

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup Gia Russa parmesan cheese

1 cup chopped fresh parsley



Brown sausage in a sauté pan. Transfer sausage to a slow cooker and add onion, carrots, celery, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and chicken stock. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 7 hours.

Stir in alfredo sauce and cheese tortellini. Mix well. Cover and cook on high heat for 45 minutes.

Add spinach and cook another 10 minutes or until leaves are wilted. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add crushed red pepper.

Serve in bowls and garnish with cheese and parsley. Serve with warm baguettes.