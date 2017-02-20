Great Groceries: Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

1 (10 oz.) package frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed

1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts in water, drained and chopped

1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

3 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

4 slices bread

2 tsp. butter



Add spinach and artichokes to a large bowl. Add cheeses, mayonnaise, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir ingredients until combined.

Spread butter on outside of each slice of bread. Place spinach mixture between two slices of bread, buttered sides facing out.

Place sandwiches in a large skillet and cook over medium-low heat until cheese is melted and bread slices are golden brown.