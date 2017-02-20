Trump tweets further criticism of Sweden

Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plans

The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugees

Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

A new study about using a marijuana ingredient to treat epilepsy joins a limited record of scientific knowledge about the harms and benefits of pot.

Science Says: What's known and not known about marijuana

Forecasters say the central Pacific region around Hawaii can expect a normal or slightly above-average hurricane season, depending largely on the presence of El Nino conditions.

With just one black person seated among the first 11 jurors chosen for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, the defense is crying foul.

By CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is tweeting further criticism of Sweden's immigration policies.

The president tweeted Monday that: "The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!"

People in Sweden have been scratching their heads since Trump suggested during a rally Friday that some sort of incident had occurred in their country.

Trump tweeted Sunday he was referring to something he saw on television.

The president might be referring to a segment aired Friday night on the Fox News Channel show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that reported Sweden had accepted more than 160,000 asylum-seekers last year but that only 500 of the migrants had found jobs in Sweden. The report went on to say that a surge in violence had followed.

