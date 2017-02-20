Feds investigating New Castle man caught with heroin and cocaine in Salem

Federal agents are now investigating a New Castle man arrested with a gun, cash and drugs in Salem.

A U.S. District Court judge has given the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives permission to examine the data on seven cellular phones confiscated from 35-year-old Michael Betts, Jr. when he was arrested by Salem police on November 28.

Police who made the arrest say Betts appeared to be nervous when they questioned him outside the Suburban Market on Newgarden Avenue.

After discovering that Betts' vehicle had fraudulent Michigan license plates and that his driver's license was suspended, the officer brought in Salem's K-9, Simon to help conduct a search.

Police found a nearly $900 in cash, a loaded handgun, 27 grams of suspected heroin, 84 grams of suspected crack cocaine concealed in the false bottom of an Ajax cleanser container.

The seven cell phones, which were concealed in various locations of Betts' car, continued to ring while Betts was being detained.

Officers could see that when no one would answer one of the phones, another phone would ring from the same caller.

According to an affidavit prepared by an ATF agent, drug traffickers frequently use several phones to communicate with customers and co-conspirators.

Betts has not yet been charged with any federal offenses, but he is scheduled to go on trial in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court next month on a weapons violation.