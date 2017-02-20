Driver stopped for speeding, then charged in murder attempt

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an Illinois driver was stopped for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike and then charged with attempted murder after a trooper noticed signs of violence.

Troopers say the 57-year-old Peoria woman and a passenger were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after the traffic stop Saturday morning in Sandusky County.

The patrol says the arrest of Susan Howard stemmed from an earlier, unspecified "incident" further south near London, Ohio, roughly a two-and-a-half-hour drive from where the traffic stop occurred. Troopers didn't provide details about the attempted murder allegation, but say the case remains under investigation.

Howard has since been jailed in Fremont. It wasn't clear Monday whether she has an attorney.

