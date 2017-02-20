Dale Blaney not seriously hurt in speedway crash

BARBERVILLE, Florida - Hartford native Dale Blaney was not seriously injured when his race car catapulted over a 10 foot fence and injured three people at a dirt speedway near Daytona Beach.



Sheriff officials in Barberville, Florida say one of the victims was in critical condition.

Blaney was driving for the Pittsburgh based Zemco race team. Officials say his car landed in an area that was restricted to race personnel and pit crew members.

Blaney is the brother of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney and the uncle of current driver Ryan Blaney.