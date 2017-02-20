AP Boys' Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (24)

22-0 249

2, Pickerington Cent.

20-2 177

3, Newark

21-1 173

4, Massillon Jackson (1)

18-2 164

5, Tol. St. John's

19-2 136

6, Upper Arlington

20-2 113

7, Wooster

20-1 95

8, Lorain

18-2 82

9, Hilliard Bradley

20-1 31

10, Springfield

19-3 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Can. Hoover 23. Mason 21. Cin. La Salle 19. Cle. St. Ignatius 17.

DIVISION II

1, Upper Sandusky (16)

21-0 215

2, Trotwood-Madison (4)

20-2 210

3, Cols. South (3)

21-1 179

4, Day. Dunbar

19-3 128

5, Ottawa-Glandorf

19-2 113

6, Cin. Wyoming

21-1 107

7, Kettering Alter

19-3 78

8, Wauseon (1)

20-1 58

9, Lancaster Fairfield Union

20-2 47

10, McArthur Vinton County

20-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 30. Wapakoneta 22. Sandusky 18. Byesville Meadowbrook 17. Cin. Hughes 16.

DIVISION III

1, LaBrae (15)

21-0 213

2, Versailles (2)

21-1 193

3, Cin. Summit Country Day (6)

21-0 191

4, Proctorville Fairland (1)

20-1 137

5, Oak Hill

21-1 123

6, South Range

21-0 105

7, Haviland Wayne Trace

19-2 94

8, Cle. VASJ

15-5 61

9, Tipp City Bethel

19-3 44

10, St. Bernard Roger Bacon

18-4 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 24. Findlay Liberty-Benton 22. Brookville 17. Martins Ferry 15.

DIVISION IV

1, McDonald (17)

20-1 220

2, Mansfield St. Peter's (4)

20-0 182

3, Defiance Ayersville (1)

19-1 166

4, S. Charleston SE

21-1 138

5, Bristol

20-1 126

6, Cornerstone Christian (2)

16-5 91

(tie), W. Unity Hilltop

20-1 91

8, Waterford

16-4 45

9, Strasburg-Franklin

20-2 35

10, Portsmouth Clay

18-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grove City Christian 28. Sidney Fairlawn 26. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 26. Old Fort 19. Ft. Loramie 18. Holgate 16. Russia 16.