Mother of Niles infant wants "justice" for her daughter

A Niles mother says she wants justice after her infant daughter who died after she was rushed to a hospital earlier this month.

Shortly after bringing her little girl into the world, Brittany Watkins cherished a mother-daughter moment with Aubrianna when she says she was smiling in her arms. A moment captured in the photograph Watkins shared with 21 News.

Now that her baby is gone, Watkins says she "just wants justice for her daughter".

Watkins says she's going through a difficult time and is leaning on family for support.

Children services is allowing Watkins to care for Aubrianna's siblings. It's something the agency often decides in similar cases, if it's determined the other parent was not present at the time a child suffered an injury or abuse.

"Our goal is always to keep them with family if possible, so if there are family members that weren't with the child during a window of injury, if everything checks out okay, then that's a logical placement for a child," Tim Schaffner said, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services.

Schaffner says his agency will often field calls from medical professionals regarding reports of suspected abuse. The information they provide can help the agency decide its next steps in a case.

"It's able to be determined generally a window in which a child received a serious injury," he said.

Watkins says she intends to maintain custody of her children.

Aubrianna's father, Matthew Wilson, 32, of Niles, is facing a murder charge in her death. Wilson is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

First responders were called to the apartment Wilson and Watkins shared on Bellair Court after they received a call of a baby in distress on February 10.

One of the firefighters that responded to the scene said the father answered the door while holding the baby and started explaining how she was having trouble breathing. They said Watkins told them her daughter was born premature.

Aubrianna Wilson was taken to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman before she was taken via Life Flight to Akron Children's Hospital in Akron.