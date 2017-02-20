Two men charged with impersonating police at Youngstown bar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two men charged with impersonating police at Youngstown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two men are spending part of the holiday weekend in jail after Youngstown police arrested them for impersonating police officers.

According to a police report, Quin Willis, 55, and Milton Willis, 58, were taken into custody at around 3:00 a.m. Sunday at the Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue.

Police were called to the bar after Quin Willis allegedly sprayed mace at someone who refused to leave the bar.

The investigating officer said Willis had a badge, an ID card and a coat identifying him as a special police constable.

Willis also had a pair of handcuffs, a taser and a semi-automatic handgun.

When asked if he had a permit for the gun, Willis told the officer he didn't need one.

Police say a second man at the bar was dressed and equipped in the same manner as Willis.

The second man was identified as Milton Willis.

Both suspects were charged with impersonating a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm.

Quin Willis was also charged with assault for allegedly spraying mace on the customer.

