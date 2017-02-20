Mercer County officials outline plans for infrastructure help

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey met with Mercer County officials on a wide scope of topics from education to entrepreneurship to much needed infrastructure updates.

"We have a tremendous amount of companies that want to come in and locate here, but if you don't have the infrastructure in place, you lose those opportunities," said Randy Seitz, President and CEO of the Penn Northwest Development Corporation.

Seitz added that while they can support, and have space for businesses to come in, they are at capacity for water and sewage. It's not just your typical forms of infrastructure that need an upgrade, broadband is beginning to play a role in economic and educational development.

"Increasingly, part of infrastructure is broadband, making sure people can connect to the internet when they're running a small business, making sure the children in our schools have access to the internet so they can learn and do their homework and complete assignments. So infrastructure is taking on a lot of different meanings when you think of the infrastructure of the future which involves learning, and growing, and building a stronger economy," said Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

Another form of infrastructure the county needs help with are bridges. Currently, Mercer County has the most bridges in the state, and they need around $110,000,000 in federal funds.

Economic leaders also made several pitches for upgraded railways to help boost business for the newly established Shell Cracker facility, a refinery that makes plastic parts and cosmetics, located in Monaca 50 miles away.

Officials believe that with updated railways, coupled with lower distribution costs, manufactures working with the facility would be attracted to the area.