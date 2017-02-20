Homicide detectives investigate second death this month in Youngstown neighborhood

Police in Youngstown are investigating a body that was found in a burned S-U-V.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Presidents Day Youngstown police got a call from fire fighters who put out a car fire, then found a body in the back seat.

Lieutenant Doug Bobovynk said, "Homicide detectives came out and processed the crime scene on Edgar street. The body was burned beyond recognition so the coroner will do his examination and through forensic methods he will probably be able to make an identification of the victim."



Lt. Bobovynk described the vehicle saying, "The SUV was so badly burned that police had to have the vehicle turned over to get a VIN number from another location on the frame of the vehicle. We were able to find out who owns the SUV. Once the coroner makes an ID, we can determine if the victim is the person who owned the vehicle. Then we will notify relatives."



That murder scene was near an abandoned home in the 2800 block of Edgar Street near Josephine on the city's east side. WFMJ news asked about another murder victim's body that was found just one week prior on Valentine's day.

The body of 17 year old Savon Williams was found in a wooded area on Wardle Avenue and Dudley, which is also on the city's east side. Lt. Bobovynk said, "We do not believe the murders are related. This is a secluded part of the city. It's very sparsely populated. There are a lot of roads with no homes or abandoned houses on them, so if someone were going to set a car on fire, it could be a long time before it was detected."



A murder prior to these two, on the city's east side, took place on Thanksgiving day 2015. Police found a trail of blood leading to the woods, then discovered the burning body of Trey Chatman on Wardle Avenue near Atkinson.

The juvenile's body was also badly burned. Police explain many times criminals set the body on fire to try and destroy evidence.



An autopsy is set for Tuesday on the body discovered in the SUV on Youngstown's east side on President's day. If you have information on these crimes or any unsolved crimes in the city call Youngstown police at 330-742-8926.