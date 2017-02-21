Youngstown man accused of leading police on chase with a six-yea - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man accused of leading police on chase with a six-year-old inside car

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A suspect in a stolen car had a six-year-old child inside during a police pursuit through Mahoning County.

The car was reported stolen in Austintown, where the first pursuit began. A Youngstown police officer spotted the car and picked up the chase near South and Dewey Avenues around 5:40 p.m. Monday.

According to a police report, Mister Jackson slowed down to drop the child off at a house on South Forest Avenue. The child hung on to the door and then fell to his knees when the car sped up again.

The chase was called off for safety reasons but officers arrested Jackson a short time later hiding in a house on Rutledge Drive.

The police report stated that Jackson was jailed on charges that include child endangering, receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding.

The child was turned over to his grandmother.
 

