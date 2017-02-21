Stolen car chase ends in Austintown crash

For the second time this month, Warren Police are investigating a report that a woman was robbed while driving along a city street just blocks from Warren G. Harding High School. The 34-year-old Warren woman tells officers that her car had stopped at a stop sign at Vine Ave. NE and Washington St. NE just before 1 o'clock Wednesday afternoon when a man reached through the window, unlocked the car door and jumped in. The man, whose face was covered with a handkerchief, told her &l...More >>
People who get their water from the city of Hubbard are being asked to conserve until further notice.More >>
Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca is being named as the new superintendent for the Mentor Public School System according to an official from that district. Colaluca confirmed to 21 News on Wednesday that he interviewed for the superintendent 's post at that school district in Lake County, Ohio. An email from Executive Secretary to the Mentor School Superintendent says that Colaluca as been selected for the job and will be approved at a meeting today.More >>
The former chef at a Niles restaurant is back in jail two years after fleeing prosecution for an alleged jewel theft. Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Wyatt McKay on Wednesday set bail at $1 million for 46-year-old Daimer Cescon. Cescon has been considered a fugitive since June, 2015 when he failed to show up for a court hearing on a three count indictment handed up by a county grand jury earlier that year. Cescon, who lived in Liberty Township at the time he was charged, i...More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to Atlanta, Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits and the Braves beat Gerrit Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Monday night.More >>
Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending Cincinnati's long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game on Monday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
