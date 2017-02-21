Stolen car chase ends in Austintown crash

A police pursuit of a stolen car ended with the car crashing into a garage in Austintown.

Around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, a state trooper attempted to pull over a car that had been swerving on the road.

That's when the car drove away at a high rate of speed according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It was later determined that the car had been stolen in the city of Campbell.

In the interest of public safety, the pursuit ended.

However, two people inside the car jumped out, allowing the car to roll into a garage door at a home on Compass West Drive in Austintown.

No one at the home was injured.

The car was towed as evidence. Authorities are still trying to find out who was in the car being chased.