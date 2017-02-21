Niles man in court for murder of infant daughter

Matt Wilson with his daughter in a photo provided by Wilson's family

Matthew Wilson shown feeding his daughter in a photo supplied by Wilson's family

Bond is set at $100,000 for a Niles man accused of murdering his infant daughter.

Matthew Wilson, 32, appeared for video arraignment in Niles Municipal Court Tuesday on a charge of murder.

Wilson was not required to enter a plea to the charge which was filed last week in connection with the death earlier this month of Aubrianna Wilson.

On February 10, First responders from Niles answered a 9-1-1 call reporting a baby in distress at the Bellair Court apartment that Wilson shared with the baby's mother, Brittany Watkins.

One of the firefighters that responded to the scene said the father answered the door while holding the baby and started explaining how she was having trouble breathing.

The five-week-old infant was taken to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman before she was taken via Life Flight to Akron Children's Hospital in Akron where she died.

Because authorities believe that Brittany Watkins was not present at the time her infant was injured, children services is allowing her to care for Aubrianna's siblings.

The next court hearing for Wilson is scheduled for March 1.