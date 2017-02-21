A night at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley

A Youngstown couple has been charged in connection with the cocaine overdose death of a nine-year-old boy. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up six count indictment against 39-year-old Raenell Allen and 38-year old Keven Gamble, charging them with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and endangering children.More >>
The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities will look a little different next year. Due to a federal ruling, the board will no longer be able to provide both case management and day services to clients. So, like other boards across the country, Mahoning County will contract out its day services. "What we've tried to explain is services are not going away. They are just going to be provided by someone different and there are other options out there n...More >>
To celebrate EMS week, American Medical Response hosted it 5th annual CPR Challenge. Locally, AMR set up a booth inside of the Davis YMCA in Boardman on Thursday to educate people on hands-only CPR.More >>
Two men are charged in connection with the alleged rape of two woman in Greenville. Greenville police received a call Wednesday morning from a 20-year-old woman saying that she and her 19-year-old friend had been raped at a home on Plum Street. She said that one of the suspects injured her friend's face and stole her car. Pymatuning Police spotted the car on Colt Road ten minutes after the 9-1-1 call, arresting the driver, Justin Harris, 29, of Masury.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 13-year-old Ashtabula girl is fighting an effort to transfer him from Pennsylvania to Ohio to face charges in that death. During a hearing Thursday morning before a judge in Mercer County Common Pleas court, John Bove said he would fight extradition to Ohio. Bove and three others are charged in connection with the disappearance and death of Kara Zdanczewski.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to Atlanta, Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits and the Braves beat Gerrit Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Monday night.More >>
Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending Cincinnati's long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game on Monday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
