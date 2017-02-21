A night at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley helps hundreds of people a year.

Now, for the first time in its 85 year history, the Mission’s building needs help. So, they’ve launched a campaign to move their facility.

Tonight, 21 News anchor Derek Steyer will spend a night at the Rescue Mission. He’ll explain the process, procedures and rules for being a resident. And tomorrow, he’ll tell you why their “Move Our Mission” campaign is so important to their work.

Derek will be doing a series of Facebook lives beginning at 6:40 p.m. You can watch those here.