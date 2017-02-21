Youngstown police use taser to arrest rape suspect - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown police use taser to arrest rape suspect

Joey Seaman is led away after his arrest Joey Seaman is led away after his arrest
Joey Seaman Joey Seaman
Shotgun confiscated at Seaman's home Shotgun confiscated at Seaman's home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police say they had to use a taser to subdue a man accused of raping a woman in Struthers.

Struthers police were looking for Joey Seaman who was wanted for allegedly assaulting and raping a woman on Wilhelm Street earlier Monday.

Police interviewed a 33-year-old woman at St. Elizabeth Hospital who said that Seaman had punched her, choked her, kicked her, and knocked her to the ground.

She says the man then tried to suffocate her as he raped her, before taking her cell phone and running away.

While police were searching Seaman's Beechwood Place home in Youngstown that same afternoon, the suspect climbed out of a third floor window and onto the roof.

One of the Youngstown police officers who were surrounding the house spotted Seaman trying to climb a fence in the yard.

An officer says he used his taser when it appeared that Seaman was reaching for something in his waist band.

Police confiscated a shotgun and shells from Seaman's home.

Because of a previous conviction, Seaman is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Seaman was booked into the Mahoning county jail on charges of rape, felonious assault, burglary, and a weapons violation.

