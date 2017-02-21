Goshen Township man commits suicide after deputy arrives - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Goshen Township man commits suicide after deputy arrives

Posted: Updated:
GOSHEN TWP., Ohio -

Authorities have identified the man found dead inside his Goshen Township home after it was surrounded by deputies and police on Tuesday.

The Mahoning County Coroner's office tells 21 News that Michael Griffin died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

More than two dozen heavily armed SWAT team members were called to the South Duck Creek Road home just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday when a Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy says a shot was fired while he was serving a protective order filed by Griffin's girlfriend at the address.

Sheriff Jerry Greene tells 21 News, "At the time when the deputy was speaking with the individual they had a conversation about his guns in the house and he retreated quickly into the house and within a second or two the officer heard a gunshot." 

That's when the deputy called for backup.

As the SWAT team assembled, a negotiator used a bullhorn to call out to the suspect, attempting to convince him to surrender.  But they received no response.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies used a robot borrowed from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to approach the house.

"They used the robot to break through the glass in the front door with a camera, and we were able to determine the person was unresponsive, laying on the floor just inside the house," Sheriff Greene said.

The Crisis Response Team was sent in and then medics and it was confirmed that Griffin was dead.

Goshen Township Police and deputies blocked off Duck Creek Road between Calla and West Middletown Road during the three hour standoff.

  • UPDATED

    Thursday, May 25 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-26 02:47:14 GMT
    Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca is being named as the new superintendent for the Mentor Public School System according to an official from that district. Colaluca confirmed to 21 News on Wednesday that he interviewed for the superintendent 's post at that school district in Lake County, Ohio. An email from Executive Secretary to the Mentor School Superintendent says that Colaluca as been selected for the job and will be approved at a meeting today. 

  • Canfield Trooper shares emotional story, reminding drivers to move over

    Thursday, May 25 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-26 01:50:46 GMT

    Cowles is now the face of a recent PSA, reminding motorists it's the law to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

  • Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:39:49 GMT

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

