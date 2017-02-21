Goshen Township man commits suicide after deputy arrives

Authorities have identified the man found dead inside his Goshen Township home after it was surrounded by deputies and police on Tuesday.

The Mahoning County Coroner's office tells 21 News that Michael Griffin died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

More than two dozen heavily armed SWAT team members were called to the South Duck Creek Road home just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday when a Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy says a shot was fired while he was serving a protective order filed by Griffin's girlfriend at the address.

Sheriff Jerry Greene tells 21 News, "At the time when the deputy was speaking with the individual they had a conversation about his guns in the house and he retreated quickly into the house and within a second or two the officer heard a gunshot."

That's when the deputy called for backup.

As the SWAT team assembled, a negotiator used a bullhorn to call out to the suspect, attempting to convince him to surrender. But they received no response.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies used a robot borrowed from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to approach the house.

"They used the robot to break through the glass in the front door with a camera, and we were able to determine the person was unresponsive, laying on the floor just inside the house," Sheriff Greene said.

The Crisis Response Team was sent in and then medics and it was confirmed that Griffin was dead.

Goshen Township Police and deputies blocked off Duck Creek Road between Calla and West Middletown Road during the three hour standoff.