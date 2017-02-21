Goshen Township man commits suicide after deputy arrives - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Goshen Township man commits suicide after deputy arrives

Posted: Updated:
GOSHEN TWP., Ohio -

Authorities have identified the man found dead inside his Goshen Township home after it was surrounded by deputies and police on Tuesday.

The Mahoning County Coroner's office tells 21 News that Michael Griffin died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

More than two dozen heavily armed SWAT team members were called to the South Duck Creek Road home just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday when a Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy says a shot was fired while he was serving a protective order filed by Griffin's girlfriend at the address.

Sheriff Jerry Greene tells 21 News, "At the time when the deputy was speaking with the individual they had a conversation about his guns in the house and he retreated quickly into the house and within a second or two the officer heard a gunshot." 

That's when the deputy called for backup.

As the SWAT team assembled, a negotiator used a bullhorn to call out to the suspect, attempting to convince him to surrender.  But they received no response.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies used a robot borrowed from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to approach the house.

"They used the robot to break through the glass in the front door with a camera, and we were able to determine the person was unresponsive, laying on the floor just inside the house," Sheriff Greene said.

The Crisis Response Team was sent in and then medics and it was confirmed that Griffin was dead.

Goshen Township Police and deputies blocked off Duck Creek Road between Calla and West Middletown Road during the three hour standoff.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    Valley first responders beef-up protective gear during drug calls

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:39:49 GMT

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

    More >>

    It's estimated that eight people die a day in Ohio due to the heroin and opiod crisis, Trumbull County has recorded a record number of overdoses. Now first responders in the valley are taking new precautions to protect themselves. Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh says he received a serious wake-up call when East Liverpool patrolman Chris Green accidentally touched fentanyl and overdosed. "We can't help anybody if we get injured yourself," Chief Pugh said. 

    More >>

  • Hubbard lifts water conservation advisory

    Hubbard lifts water conservation advisory

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:35:43 GMT
    People who get their water from the city of Hubbard are no longer  being asked to conserve water. An advisory was issued by City Service Director Daniel Livingston Thursday morning as crews repaired a break on the main water transmission line. Livingston announced Thursday afternoon that the advisory would be lifted at 7 pm. He says that the city will not issue a boil alert. More >>
    People who get their water from the city of Hubbard are no longer  being asked to conserve water. An advisory was issued by City Service Director Daniel Livingston Thursday morning as crews repaired a break on the main water transmission line. Livingston announced Thursday afternoon that the advisory would be lifted at 7 pm. He says that the city will not issue a boil alert. More >>

  • New boat ramp opens at Berlin Lake

    New boat ramp opens at Berlin Lake

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:10:49 GMT

    Boating and fishing enthusiasts have another spot to launch their boats at Berlin Lake. The ribbon was cut Thursday, marking the official opening the German Church Road boat ramp at 15988 German Church Road, Atwater. Berlin Lake is one of the most popular boating and fishing lakes, not only in northeast Ohio, but the entire state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. 

    More >>

    Boating and fishing enthusiasts have another spot to launch their boats at Berlin Lake. The ribbon was cut Thursday, marking the official opening the German Church Road boat ramp at 15988 German Church Road, Atwater. Berlin Lake is one of the most popular boating and fishing lakes, not only in northeast Ohio, but the entire state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms