No. 12 Ohio State uses hot start to upset No. 2 Maryland

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Kelsey Mitchell scored 31 points and No. 12 Ohio State used a sizzling start to upset second-ranked Maryland 98-87 on Monday night.

Ohio State (24-5, 14-1 Big Ten) scored 35 points in the first 10 minutes on 14 for 18 shooting, led by nine at the half and held on as Maryland rallied in second half. The Terps were down by two at the start of the fourth quarter and were down by six with 1:29 left, but had to start fouling and couldn't make up the deficit.

The loss was only the second for the Terps (26-2, 14-1) this season and their first in the Big Ten. Their last was a six-point setback to No. 1 UConn on Dec. 29.

Shayla Cooper had 20 points nine rebounds, and Alexa Hart added 15 for the Buckeyes, who won their 10th straight game.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led Maryland with 29 points and Brionna Jones had 21 on aggressive play in the paint.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.