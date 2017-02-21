Ohio State museum asks public to help buy dinosaur skeleton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A geological museum at Ohio State University wants to buy a new dinosaur skeleton for its collection, and it's hoping the public will pitch in to make that happen.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2m0tIIv ) reports the Orton Geological Museum is aiming to raise $80,000 next month for the addition.

Why? As one curator puts it: "Nothing gets kids excited like dinosaurs."

Toys and other items sold at the museum don't generate enough income for big purchases or upgrades, and there's a squeeze on federal funding, so the museum is turning to crowdsourcing to pay for the project.

The hope is to add a cast skeleton of a bus-sized dinosaur dubbed Cryolophosaurus ellioti. It was named after retired Ohio State geology professor David Elliot, who discovered the remains in Antarctica in 1991.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.